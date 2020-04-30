Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:00 AM
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Dead journo Khokon had corona

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Staff Correspondent

Humayun Kabir Khokon, a journalist, who died with respiratory distress and a headache, had been infected with the coronavirus,
doctors said citing test results.
Khokon, the city editor and chief reporter of the Daily Shomoyer Alo, breathed his last an hour of his admission to Uttara's Regent Hospital around 10:15pm on Tuesday.
'He was admitted to our hospital at about 7:00pm in an unconscious state and was declared dead at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit at about 9:45pm, Chairman of Regent Hospital Mohammed Shahed said.
`We had collected samples from him and sent it for a test. IEDCR told in the morning over telephone that the result came out positive for Covid-19. But we have not yet received the formal report, he said.
Khokon's body has been taken to his ancestral home at Muradnagar in Cumilla, where his siblings will arrange for his burial, Shomoyer Alo's Senior Reporter Hira Talukder told the Daily Observer.
Humayun, also president of Brihottor Cumilla Sangbadik Samity, Dhaka, had earlier worked for different media outlets including Amader Somoy and Amader Orthonitee and Dainik Manabzamin.


