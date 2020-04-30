Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:00 AM
latest Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Home Front Page

Modi phones Hasina, pledges to work together

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Modi phones Hasina, pledges to work together

Modi phones Hasina, pledges to work together

Dhaka and New Delhi on Wednesday pledged to work together to boost food production to offset the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday afternoon.
"The Indian premier phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina around 5:50 pm and extended Bangla Nabo Barsho and Ramadan greetings to her
and the people of Bangladesh," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
The Bangladesh prime minister also extended Ramadan greetings to Narendra Modi and the people of India, the press secretary said.
During the 12-minute telephonic conversation, he said, both the leaders mentioned that their governments have taken initiatives to increase food production to face the possible food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If needed we'll work together to this end, the two premiers said.
Sheikh Hasina said various international organisations including the United Nations have expressed apprehension that the situation may linger.
"So, all the countries of the region will have to work in unison to deal with the situation," she said.
The two leaders appreciated the steps taken by the both countries to combat the pandemic and reiterated their commitment to work together to this end.
Both the premiers also agreed to advance the initiatives that the SAARC countries took to fight the COVID-19 in a video-conference held last month in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to Narendra Modi for sending medicines and other medical equipment to Bangladesh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indian prime minister paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary, the press secretary said.        -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
7.1b forced to stay home: Study
US virus deaths top Vietnam War toll
Pandemics will be more frequent if we keep exploiting earth and animals
Coronavirus: 440 physicians infected: BDF
Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals
Gilead says Remdesivir shows improvement in Covid-19 patients
First cop dies of Covid-19
Sweden won’t cancel RMG order


Latest News
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Father, son kill four of a family after gangrape in Gazipur
1.6 billion global workforce may lose livelihoods: ILO
Bangladesh can meet international buyers' orders for garments: PM
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
Modi phones Hasina, vows to work together to boost food production
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Corruptor involved in Shakib case banned for 2 yrs
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Minister
Most Read News
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Journalist Mohitul Islam Ranju passes away
Collective efforts vital for uninterrupted logistics services
8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj; Mother held
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan Dies
Police constable dies of coronavirus infection in Dhaka
Late journalist Anis Ahmed's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft