Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:00 AM
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Numbers of corona tests, affected rise

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Eight more people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 163.
Besides, a record number of 641 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 7,103
Prof Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin on Wednesday.
"The deceased included six men and two women. Six were from Dhaka and the rest two from outside Dhaka," Dr Nasima said.
Four of the deceased are aged above 60, two between 51 and 60 and two others between 31 and 40 years she said, adding, "137 of 163 dead from the disease so far are from Dhaka division."
Prof Nasima also said 11 more people have recovered. With this, a total of 150 people have so far made recovery. "As per the statistics as of April 28, 38 patients who received treatment at home recovered from the disease," she added.
Prof Nasima said 4,968 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 59,701     samples have so far been tested in the country, she said, adding a new PCR testing lab has been set up at Roopganj in Narayanganj.
"We've given permission to three new private hospitals to carry out the PCR testing --- Evercare Hospital, Square Hospital and United Hospital. Their results will be adjusted with other testing facilities likely from Thursday," Nasima said.
"However, they'll be testing only the admitted patients not those who will receive services from outdoor unit as it'll be difficult to follow those up," she said.
Nasima said 104 people have been taken to isolation in the last 24 hours. During the same period, 2,544 people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine, said the additional DG of DGHS.


