Johnson's fiancee gives birth to baby boy

LONDON, Apr 29: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday became a father again when his partner Carrie Symonds gave birth to a healthy baby boy, just weeks after he himself was hospitalised with coronavirus.

Symonds, 32, had said previously that their baby was due to "hatch" in the early summer. It was not clear if Johnson, 55, would take paternity leave given the government is facing the worst health crisis since the 1918 influenza outbreak. -AFP