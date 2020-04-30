Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 9:00 AM
3 pvt hospitals  allowed to carry out Covid-19 test

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government has granted permission to three private hospitals in Dhaka to test inpatients with Covid-19 symptoms for the infection amid a surge in cases and deaths in Bangladesh, according to the health directorate.
Evercare, Square and United are the latest private hospitals to be given the green light after US-Bangla Medical College Hospital, which began testing samples on Wednesday.
Although US-Bangla Medical College can examine samples of non-patients, the three hospitals in Dhaka are only allowed to test those of patients who are already admitted there, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said.
"It must be noted that the three hospitals can only test the samples of inpatients for Covid-19. We haven't yet given them permission to test samples of outpatients as it could cause problems with the follow-ups."     -bdnews24.com



