Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Work of 6 development projects in Ctg stalled

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 29: The construction work of six development projects, including Bakalia Access Road, have been shelved due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the port city.
The other projects are Elevated Expressway, DT-Baizid road,  8.5-kilometre embankment-cum- marine drive involving Tk 2.275 billion from Chaktai to Kalurghat Bridge on the west bank of the river Karnaphuli, Chattogram City Outer Ring Road and removal of waterlogging programme.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the construction work of Elevated Expressway in February 24 in 2019. The CDA has taken up the project to facilitate smooth communication along a 16.5 -kilometre route running from Lalkhan Bazaar to Shah Amanat International Airport. CDA is implementing the project at a cost of Tk 3250 crore.
Dhaka Trunk Road-Baizid road is being constructed. The construction work of this connecting road from Fouzderhat to Baizid point passing through hill based land began in 1997, which is expected to open after 22 years. The estimated cost of the connecting road was Tk 40 crores but the project was stopped in the midway due to land complications. Now the project cost has reached up to Tk. 320 crore.
Besides, the construction works of nearly 8.5-kilometre embankment-cum- marine drive involving Tk.275 billion from Chaktai to Kalurghat Bridge on the west bank of the river Karnaphuli have also been shelved.
Contacted, Hasan Bin Shams Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer that the workers could not work due to social distancing enforced by police. So, the works of those projects have now been suspended. After the withdrawal of lockdown, the works will begin with full vigour, Shams  said.


