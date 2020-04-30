Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 8:59 AM
Actor Irrfan Khan dies of cancer

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

MUMBAI, Apr 29: Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, whose international movie career included hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man", has died aged 53, his publicist said Wednesday.
The Bollywood star, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier this week with a colon infection. His death, after a prolonged battle with cancer, was confirmed by a spokesman who said Khan was surrounded by family at the time. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Born in the Indian desert state of Rajasthan on January 7, 1967, Khan discovered an early passion for acting and studied at the elite National School of Drama. But his training in Shakespeare and Chekhov did little to ease his entry into the Hindi film industry, which was then largely focused on churning out formulaic song-and-dance blockbusters.    -AFP


