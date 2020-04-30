Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 8:59 AM
latest Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Home Back Page

Govt starts hiring 2,000 docs, 5,000 nurses

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The government has begun recruiting 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses to speed up the treatment of patients amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Public Service Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to finalise the appointments after receiving a letter from the health ministry, PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq said.
Although the physicians on the waiting list of the 39th BCS were supposed to be appointed as non-cadres, now they will be counted as part of the first-class cadre.
He said the government has asked for the appointment of 6,000 nurses but that would not be possible.
"We may not have 6,000 nurses. We will recruit 5,000-plus nurses. And 2,000 doctors will be recruited from the 39th BCS.
It was decided in the meeting that the nurses will be drafted in from a past recruitment process which was held in 2017. A total of 5,127 nurses were appointed at that time, while another 5,054 nurses appeared on the waiting list. PSC will utilise the waiting list to meet the present demand, Sadiq said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 pvt hospitals  allowed to carry out Covid-19 test
Work of 6 development projects in Ctg stalled
Actor Irrfan Khan dies of cancer
Govt starts hiring 2,000 docs, 5,000 nurses
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Health Minister
Agri secy sees no food crisis during, after corona pandemic
9 more guards of Dhaka Central Jail test positive for coronavirus
NICVD doctors, nurses, among 18 infected


Latest News
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Father, son kill four of a family after gangrape in Gazipur
1.6 billion global workforce may lose livelihoods: ILO
Bangladesh can meet international buyers' orders for garments: PM
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
Modi phones Hasina, vows to work together to boost food production
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Corruptor involved in Shakib case banned for 2 yrs
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Minister
Most Read News
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Journalist Mohitul Islam Ranju passes away
Collective efforts vital for uninterrupted logistics services
8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj; Mother held
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan Dies
Police constable dies of coronavirus infection in Dhaka
Late journalist Anis Ahmed's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft