Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Health Minister



Health Minister Zahid Maleque visiting corona isolation centre at Bashundhara Convention Centre in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Collected

The minister made the disclosure after visiting a new corona isolation centre at Bashundhara Convention Centre in the capital.

The minister said another 4,500 new corona isolation beds have been prepared at Bashundhara Convention Centre, DNCC Market and four floors of Dia Bari in the capital to deal with coronavirus patients.

Zahid Maleque said it would be possible to open these corona isolation hospitals within a week.

There are 2,000 beds at the Bashundhara Convention Center, 1,300 at the DNCC Market and 1200 at Uttara Diabari which are now fully ready.

Backing the reopening of some industries and mills in the country on a limited scale, he said the decision has been taken so that no one starve and suffer becoming jobless during the lockdown. Besides, lockdowns have been relaxed in many countries, including Italy and France. New Zealand has already lifted its lockdown and the country has returned to a normal life.

"If everything goes well, we'll be able to go back to a normal life soon," he said. -UNB



















