Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 April, 2020, 8:59 AM
latest Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises      
Home Back Page

Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Health Minister

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Health Minister Zahid Maleque visiting corona isolation centre at Bashundhara Convention Centre in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque visiting corona isolation centre at Bashundhara Convention Centre in the capital on Wednesday. photo : Collected

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said more than 20,000 corona isolation beds are now ready across the country to treat coronavirus patients.
The minister made the disclosure after visiting a new corona isolation centre at Bashundhara Convention Centre in the capital.
The minister said another 4,500 new corona isolation beds have been prepared at Bashundhara Convention Centre, DNCC Market and four floors of Dia Bari in the capital to deal with coronavirus patients.
Zahid Maleque said it would be possible to open these corona isolation hospitals within a week.
There are 2,000 beds at the Bashundhara Convention Center, 1,300 at the DNCC Market and 1200 at Uttara Diabari which are now fully ready.
Backing the reopening of some industries and mills in the country on a limited scale, he said the decision has been taken so that no one starve and suffer becoming jobless during the lockdown. Besides, lockdowns have been relaxed in many countries, including Italy and France. New Zealand has already lifted its lockdown and the country has returned to a normal life.
"If everything goes well, we'll be able to go back to a normal life soon," he said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 pvt hospitals  allowed to carry out Covid-19 test
Work of 6 development projects in Ctg stalled
Actor Irrfan Khan dies of cancer
Govt starts hiring 2,000 docs, 5,000 nurses
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Health Minister
Agri secy sees no food crisis during, after corona pandemic
9 more guards of Dhaka Central Jail test positive for coronavirus
NICVD doctors, nurses, among 18 infected


Latest News
Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises
Father, son kill four of a family after gangrape in Gazipur
1.6 billion global workforce may lose livelihoods: ILO
Bangladesh can meet international buyers' orders for garments: PM
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
Modi phones Hasina, vows to work together to boost food production
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Corruptor involved in Shakib case banned for 2 yrs
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Minister
Most Read News
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Journalist Mohitul Islam Ranju passes away
Collective efforts vital for uninterrupted logistics services
8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj; Mother held
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan Dies
Police constable dies of coronavirus infection in Dhaka
Late journalist Anis Ahmed's wife passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft