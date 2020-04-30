Agri secy sees no food crisis during, after corona pandemic



Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak (Left) inaugurating paddy harvesting by combine harvester in Sunamganj

Under the close supervision by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government has taken proper initiatives to harvest boro paddy in the haor regions of the country.

"Already 75 per cent of boro paddy of the haor districts has been harvested. We will complete the boro harvesting in haor regions within a week," Secretary of Agriculture Ministry Md Nasiruzzaman told the Daily Observer on Wednesday.

However, he said all boro paddy across the country will be harvested within a month.

"We will harvest 100 per cent boro paddy in the country properly as we have already harvested at the risky lower lands of the haor region. Now we are harvesting the paddy of high land of the region," he said, adding that there would be no problem in inclement weather to harvest it.

The secretary further said no food crisis will be in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and after. Boro accounts for more than 50 per cent of the country's total rice production while Aus less than 10 per cent, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

In 2018-19, of 3.64 crore tonnes of rice was produced in the country, Boro was 54 per cent, Aman 38 per cent and Aus only eight per cent, according to the BBS data.

This year, the DAE is expecting 2.4 crore tonnes of Boro from 47.54 lakh hectares of land and 34 lakh tonnes of Aus from around 14 lakh hectares.

Besides, the country is almost self-sufficient in most of the food crops, including potatoes, vegetables and fish, so that there is no risk of food crisis, agriculture experts say.

Most of the main food crops in the country are sufficient except wheat, they said.

The secretary said the government will import 42 lakh tonnes of wheat to meet the country's demand.

Agriculture experts say increasing Aus production has become important for Bangladesh to avoid a food crisis as coronavirus might impact import of crops from other countries.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, 1.10 crore tonnes of potatoes were produced last year. This year, the production will be increased. It is expected that the production of maize, mustard, groundnut, linseed, sesame, soybean and sunflower oil, and pulses, including lentils, mugs, mashkalai, saffron pulse, peas and arahars will be also increased this year, experts hoped.

The production of spices including onion, garlic, coriander, chili, ginger and turmeric will be also increased this years, experts said.

Senior Secretary of General Economic Division of the Planning Commission Dr Shamsul Alam said, "We are expecting a bumper production of paddy this year. The major boro harvesting in haor regions is nearly complete. With the bumper boro production then Aus production, there would not be food crisis in the country during and after the coronavirus pandemic."

On April 12, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled a stimulus package of Tk 5,000 crore to support agricultural sectors such as horticulture, fisheries, poultry, dairy and livestock.

Entrepreneurs who directly buy crops and cereals from farmers to sell in the market are also among the beneficiaries of the package, to be disbursed by banks as loan within September 30 at a maximum interest rate of four per cent.































