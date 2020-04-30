Video
Thursday, 30 April, 2020
9 more guards of Dhaka Central Jail test positive for coronavirus

Published : Thursday, 30 April, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Nine more prison guards of Dhaka Central Jail have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), taking the total number to 10.
Jailer Mahbubul Islam said the prison guards had been suffering from fever while performing duty at old central jail at Nazim Uddin Road and their samples were sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research on April 28 where they were found infected with the coronavirus.
All of them were aged between 30 and 55 years, he said.
The prison guards used to stay at old central jail at Bakshibazar after discharging duties. They showed symptoms for Covid-19 and got tested on several occasions," he said, adding they did not go to Keraniganj jail recently.
"As part of contact tracing, samples of some others prison guards have been taken. We are waiting for their test results," said a prison guard preferring anonymity.
On April 21, a 60-year-old prison guard was first detected with the COVID-19 while discharging duties at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the jailer added.
Later, he was taken to the Keraniganj 20-bed hospital for treatment, reports UNB.
Of the infected prison guards, six were taken to Mugda General Hospital while three to a hospital in Mirpur on Tuesday night.
Five jail guards were sent to home-quarantine, said Jailer Mahbubul.
However, the jail authorities have taken steps to keep the prison inmates free from coronavirus.


