Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:08 PM
B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs       
Biman extends flight suspension till May 15

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 2:08 PM  Count : 161
Observer Online Report

Biman Bangladesh Airlines extended its suspension of all flights till May 15 as the situation that had arisen due to the coronavirus outbreak remained unsafe.

"Considering the recent COVID-19 situation, Biman suspended operations of all international and domestic flights till May 15," said a press release issued on Wednesday.

But, it did not give any instructions about the the passengers of those flight or the measures with the passengers on the previously canceled flights.

Earlier, Biman had canceled all flights till April 30.





Apart from the domestic routes, Biman operates flight on 17 international routes.

Biman   flight cancel  






