Biman extends flight suspension till May 15



Biman Bangladesh Airlines extended its suspension of all flights till May 15 as the situation that had arisen due to the coronavirus outbreak remained unsafe.

Apart from the domestic routes, Biman operates flight on 17 international routes.







"Considering the recent COVID-19 situation, Biman suspended operations of all international and domestic flights till May 15," said a press release issued on Wednesday.But, it did not give any instructions about the the passengers of those flight or the measures with the passengers on the previously canceled flights.Earlier, Biman had canceled all flights till April 30.