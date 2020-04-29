Three contract corona in Noagao’s Atrai





The affected persons are Sadiq, 14, son of Abdur Rashid, Anwara Bibi, 62, residents of Goalbaria village in the upazila, and day labourer Samad Ali, 32.





Upazila health and family planning officer Roksana said a number of labourers from another district came to Abdur Rashid’s house to harvest their paddy.







As some of them showed the symptoms of coronavirus, their samples were collected for coronavirus test and they were asked to maintain home quarantine.













Later, three tested positive while two of the labourers' test result yet to come.





Three people have tested positive for coronavirus for first time in Atrai upazila of Naogaon.TKS/ALM/LY