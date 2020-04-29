‘Rohingya drug trader’ killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout



A suspected Rohingya drug peddler was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.

Some 30,000 Yaba pills, one light gun and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.







TF/LY



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rashid alias Khorshed, 30, a resident of Kutupalong Rohingya camp.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police quationed Khorshed when he was going through Joarianala area around 2am.Being intercepted, Khorshed opened fire on the detectives, forcing them to fire back, said DB Inspector Masash Barua.Later, police recovered the body of Khorshed from the spot.