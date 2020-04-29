‘Rohingya drug dealer’ killed in Cox’s Bazar shootout





A suspected Rohingya drug peddler was killed in a reported gunfight with detectives at Joarianala in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar early Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Rashid alias Khorshed, 30, a resident of Kutupalong Rohingya camp and son of Nazir Ahmed.





Tipped off, a team of Detective Branch of police challenged Khorshed while passing through the area around 2am, said DB Inspector Masash Barua, reports UNB.





When confronted, Khorshed opened fire on the detectives, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he said.













At one stage, police recovered the body of Khorshed from the spot.





A total of 30,000 Yaba pills, one LG gun and a motorcycle were recovered from the spot.





TF



