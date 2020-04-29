Bangladesh to manufacture world-class ventilators: Palak





World-class ventilators are now going to be manufactured locally with the help of Walton and Medtronix Medical Supplies & Equipment to help the ongoing fight against coronavirus.





State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak made the disclosure through an online press conference on Tuesday, reports UNB.





"A functional prototype of three types of ventilators will soon be sent to the Directorate General of Health Services for clinical trial. After getting clearance from them, Walton could go into experimental and commercial production," he said.





Of the three types, two are Walton's own innovation while the other is produced with the help of Medtronix under an initiative of the Information and Communication Technology Division, the state minister said.













"We hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon. If it prolongs, we'd be able to meet the demand of ventilators with the locally manufactured ones," he said, adding that 18 ventilators, made at the a2i Innovation Lab, are currently being scrutinised.





NM Ziaul Alam, secretary to the ICT Division; Golam Morshed, director at Walton's ventilator manufacture project and representatives of Medtronix, among others, joined the conference.





