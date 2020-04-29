Corona patient attacks health worker in Patuakhali





A corona patient and his relatives beat up a health worker and his husband in Bilbilas village under Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali on Tuesday.





Milon Gazi, 22, came to his village home from Dhaka amid lockdown.





His sample was collected for corona test and he was advised to keep under home quarantine.





The man's report came on Monday where he found positive for the virus.













Being angered, the corona patient and his relative assaulted health worker Marium Begum and her husband Anisur Rahman, said Bauphal Upazila Health Complex resident medical officer Dr Akhtaruzzaman.





Milon Gazi and his 10 family members and the health worker and her husband were also sent to home quarantine on Tuesday night.



