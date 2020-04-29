Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:07 PM
latest B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs       
Home Countryside

Corona patient attacks health worker in Patuakhali

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 11:53 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

Corona patient attacks health worker in Patuakhali

Corona patient attacks health worker in Patuakhali


A corona patient and his relatives beat up a health worker and his husband in Bilbilas village under Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali on Tuesday.

Milon Gazi, 22, came to his village home from Dhaka amid lockdown.

His sample was collected for corona test and he was advised to keep under home quarantine.

The man's report came on Monday where he found positive for the virus.





Being angered, the corona patient and his relative assaulted health worker Marium Begum and her husband Anisur Rahman, said Bauphal Upazila Health Complex resident medical officer Dr Akhtaruzzaman.

Milon Gazi and his 10 family members and the health worker and her husband were also sent to home quarantine on Tuesday night.


AS/TF/LY
  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Coronavirus testing lab opens in Narayanganj
Nutritious food distributed among poor families in Madaripur
Diarrhoea claims one life, affects 101 in Barguna
School girl 'commits suicide' in Thakurgaon
Man fined Tk 1 lakh for producing fake hand sanitizer


Latest News
Bangladesh can meet international buyers' orders for garments: PM
Railways Minister distributes PPE in Panchagarh
Modi phones Hasina, vows to work together to boost food production
3 more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Minor girl drowns in Laxmipur
Corruptor involved in Shakib case banned for 2 yrs
Over 20,000 isolation beds ready across country: Minister
India death toll passes 1000
Modi phones Hasina, pledges to work together to boost food production
1,633 schools, colleges get MPO, teachers burst with joy
Most Read News
All garment factories to be reopened May 2
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
Worldwide death toll reaches 211,537
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Physician found dead under hospital lift
Transport workers block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 1hr
Country's tallest person Jinnat dies
KSA embassy continues food assistance programme for Bangladeshis
Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
Did the virus leak out of the Lab?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft