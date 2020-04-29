8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj; Mother held





An eight-month-old baby boy has been slaughtered in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj over conjugal conflict





The incident took place in Thanaghat area on Tuesday night.





Police, however, detained the child's mother Mukta Parvin, who was absconding soon after the incident, at early hours of Wednesday.



Shahjadpur Police Station OC Md Ataur Rahman said being informed, a team of the law enforcers recovered the body of Mahmudullah at night.









Porjona Union Parishad chairman Jahidul Islam Mukul and Awami League leader Aminul Islam said Mukta was married to Abdullah two-and-an-half-year ago. They divorced eachother after one year of their marriage. At that time, Mukta was pregnant.

After the birth of the baby boy, they got married again with the help of relatives. But an altercation took place between the couple again.

Abdullah's mother and sister found the slaughtered body of Mahmudullah at home on Tuesday night when Mukta was absconding.



