Nine more found positive for corona in Joypurhat





Nine more persons, returned from Dhaka and Narayanganj to Kalai upazila of Joypurhat, have tested positive for novel coronavirus.





With this, the number of corona patients reached to 28 in the district, civil surgeon Dr Salim Miah confirmed around 11pm on Tuesday.





They were under home quarantined after their return from Dhaka to their village. Health department collected his samples for the virus test and sent to IEDCR.













The reports came at night where nine found positive for the virus infection.





TF







