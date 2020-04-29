Video
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:07 PM
latest B'desh records highest 641 new cases, 8 deaths in 24 hrs       
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 9:38 AM
Observer Online Desk

Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh

Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh


The global death toll from the coronavirus has reached 217,970 as of Wednesday morning.

Besides, it has so far infected 3,138,115 people around the world after the highly infectious virus was first reported in China in December last, according to Worldometer, reports UNB.

Of them, 1,964,375 are currently being treated and 56,965 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 955,770 people have recovered from Covid-19 disease.

Bangladesh has so far confirmed 6,462 coronavirus cases and 155 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

TF

