Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:06 PM
Home Countryside

One more tested corona positive in Noakhali

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 1:10 AM  Count : 163
Our Correspondent

One more person has been tested with coronavirus infection at village Rampur in Alaiapur union under Begumganj upazila in Noakhali district.

A 65-year-old person has been tested coronavirus positive, said Begumganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Das on Tuesday night. The report of the blood sample test of the person came from Chittagong Veterinary University.

"With the person, six persons in Noakhali district have been tested coronavirus positive, while two of them died. Three people including a woman have been kept under home quarantine," he said.

Dr Asim Kumar Das said the blood samples of the person of village Rampur were collected on April 21 last. He had the symptoms of fever, sneeze and light cough. The man was a microbus driver in the past. However, he had been staying with the Tabligh Jamaat men at different mosques over the past several years..

After collecting the blood samples, Dr Asim Kumar Das said members of some 35 families of the infected man's home were asked to stay at home quarantine. A mobile medical team would be sent to the home of the coronavirus infected person. Blood samples would be collected from all the family members of the infected person on Wednesday.

Next steps will be taken observing the physical condition of the patient, he also said.

