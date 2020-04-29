Video
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:45 AM  Count : 269
Observer Online Report

Dainik Shomoyer Alo city editor and chief reporter Humayun Kabir Khokon, 47, died at Regent Hospital at Uttara in the capital with coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday.

"He was admitted to our hospital at about 7:00pm in an unconscious state and was declared dead at the hospital's intensive care unit at about 9:45pm," the hospital's public relations officer Tarique Shibli said.

Quoting his family members and doctors, he said that Humayun Kabir had been suffering from breathing problems and cough for past three days.

"Doctors at our hospital suspected that he was suffering from coronavirus though his family could not show us any coronavirus test report," he said.

He said that Humayun Kabir's wife told them that they went different hospitals in the capital to admit him but they refused to provide him with treatment.

"We came to know about his illness on Tuesday afternoon with coronavirus symptoms from a journalist leader and brought him to our hospital for treatment,’ he said.





Humayun Kabir Khokon, also president of Brihottor Cumilla Sangbadik Samity, had earlier worked for different media outlets including Amader Somoy and Dainik Manabzamin.

SZA

