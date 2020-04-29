Video
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:06 PM
Home Countryside

Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:37 AM  Count : 181
Observer Online Report

Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected

Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected



Six people including the district civil surgeon and two hospital doctors have been tested coronavirus positive.

The coronavirus infection was detected during the tests of their blood samples under first stage at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital laboratory on Tuesday evening.

Jamalpur civil surgeon Abu Sayeed Md Mahbubur Rahman said six people including him were tested coronavirus positive during the first stage tests of their blood samples at the lab.

He said all the six persons gave their blood samples from Jamalpur Sadar. The number of total coronavirus infected cases have now stood at 57 in Jamalpur district.

Apart from the Jamalpur civil surgeon, the newly infected persons included a doctor of the Department of Medicine and another doctor of the Department of Ayurvedic Medicine at 250-Bed Jamalpur General Hospital. With this, a total of 24 health workers including 10 doctors, three nurses and 24 health workers have been infected with coronavirus in Jamalpur district.

Besides, a 30-year-old youth of Jamalpur Sadar upazila and 28-year-old youth were tested coronavirus positive. Their identities and ages could not be known.

SZA

