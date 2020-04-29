27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj









Twenty-seven Rapid Action Batallion (RAB-11) personnel including four officials have been infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj district.



Besides, 10 to 12 more persons have been kept in quarantine as suspected coronavirus infected cases.



The RAB headquarters informed about it on Tuesday.



There are some 300 personnel working at RAB-11. They include a squadron leader of the Air Force, an additional police super and two senior assistant police super.



RAB-11 addtional police super Alep Uddin said, "Many of our members have been infected with coronavirus. The number will be between 20 and 30. Blood samples of some 60 RAB personnel have been examined. Some 50 per cent of them were tested coronavirus positive."



Alep Uddin further said those who work at RAB-11 would be tested. "We think the number of infected persons will rise if the blood samples are tested. However, the condition of all the infected persons is still well. We hope that all will get recovered soon," he said,



SZA

