Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:04 AM
latest 8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj      
Trump says US may seek damages from China over virus, Beijing decries shifting of blame

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, Apr 28: US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that he may seek damages from China over the coronavirus outbreak which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan and spread around the world.
"We are not happy with China," Trump said at a White House briefing. "We are not happy with that whole situation because we believe it could have been stopped at the source. "It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn't have spread all over the world," he said.
"There are a lot of ways you can hold them accountable," Trump said. "We're doing some very serious investigations as you probably know."
Trump was asked about a recent German newspaper editorial which called on China to pay Germany $165 billion in reparations because of economic damage done by the virus.
China on Tuesday went on the offensive against international criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing US politicians of "barefaced lies".




The new virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year before spreading across the world, and countries including the United States and Australia have called for an investigation into how the disease transformed into a global pandemic.
"American politicians have repeatedly ignored the truth and have been telling barefaced lies," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters at a press briefing.
"They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention," he added.
Geng said US politicians should "reflect on their own problems and find ways to contain the outbreak as quickly as possible".    -AFP



