Farmers, minister differ over paddy harvest in haor areas





The flash flood might hit the regions on May 1 or 2 putting farmers in trouble as they are worried about harvesting the rest of the paddy.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the country might experience heavy rainfall from April 29 to May 2 and mostly it will be in haor regions.

Meteorologist Aftab Uddin told the Daily Observer, "We have prediction of heavy rainfall on April 29- 30. It may continue till May 1-2."

Arifuzzaman Bhuyan, Executive Engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, said there was a strong possibility of flood in the next week.

Flash flood is supposed to hit the regions this week but it didn't happen due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, he observed.

"We have already given the warning of flood in the haor regions," he added.

However, the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday (April 28) informed that a total 62% paddy of haor regions had already been harvested. The rest of the paddy would be harvested by May 10, it said.

Kamrul Islam Bhuyan, Information Officer of the Agriculture Ministry, said,

"There are two types of paddies in haor areas. One is BR-28 and the other is BR-29.

BR-28 has already been harvested but BR-29 takes more time to ripe than BR-28, he said.

While talking to this correspondent a farmer from the haor region said they had completed 50-60% harvesting. About half of their paddy is yet to be harvested.

Farmer Shipon Mia from Khaliajuri Upazila said, "We have completed harvesting on highland areas. It is easy to harvest on highland but it is not easy to harvest on lowland areas. Even, combined harvester couldn't harvest because of recent rainfall and stagnant water on the land."

"40 percent of my paddy has been left to be harvested. If there is flood within the next week then 30 percent of my paddy will go under water," he added.

Farmer Abdul Hakim said, "If there is flood very soon not only paddy but rice straw used as cattle feed will also be destroyed forcing us to sell our cattle at lower price."

Due to the countrywide lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic, farmers are running short of agro-workers and haven't been able to complete harvesting. The price of paddy has also dropped.

The government announced that it would collect paddy directly from farmers at fair price but farmers are yet to get the fair price of their paddy.

Farmer Lahut Mia said, "Low paddy price along with possibility of flash flood is like rubbing salt into the wound.

















