Bangladesh’s tallest man dead

Bangladesh's tallest man Jinnat Ali has died after a long battle with brain tumour.Jinnat, who hails from Ramu of Cox's Bazar, breathed his last while receiving treatment at the neurosurgery department of Chittagong Medical College & Hospital (CMCH) at 3am on Tuesday.He was also known as the world's second tallest man with the height of 8'6".Jinnat's brother Illias Ali said that the deceased had been suffering from brain tumour for a long time. He was first admitted to the neurology department of CMCH on Sunday. Later,he was placed on life support at the neurosurgery department of the hospital as his condition worsened.Born on 1996, Jinnat was diagnosed brain tumour some five years ago. He, however, refused to go for an operation for the disease.He was also suffering from diabetes and other ailments.According to family sources, Jinnat Ali's body suddenly started to grow abnormally at the age of 11 and continued to grow further with his age. -Agencies