Doctor found dead in Barishal hospital

BARISHAL, Apr 28: Police recovered the body of the physician from under the lift of a private hospital in the city on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dr MA Azad Sajal, senior consultant of Burn and Plastic Surgery unit of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Police recovered the body from Mamata Specialised Hospital on Kalibar road, said Md Rasel, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station adding that the details could not be

known yet. -UNB










