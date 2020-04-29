|
Doctor found dead in Barishal hospital
Police start probe
|
BARISHAL, Apr 28: Police recovered the body of the physician from under the lift of a private hospital in the city on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Dr MA Azad Sajal, senior consultant of Burn and Plastic Surgery unit of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Police recovered the body from Mamata Specialised Hospital on Kalibar road, said Md Rasel, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station adding that the details could not be
known yet. -UNB