Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:04 AM
Ctg Port waives container storage fees until May 4

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Importers will not need to pay container storage fees for clearance of goods from the Chattogram Port within May 4, the authorities say.
The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) announced the waiver on Tuesday as part of efforts to ease a logjam created amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier, only the members of garment and knitwear exporters' lobbying groups BGMEA and
BKMEA were enjoying the waiver following their request
CPA Secretary Omor Faruk said all the importers can now get their goods delivered without paying the storage fees within May 4.
The goods that arrived during the lockdown after Mar 27 will be under the waiver, he said.
He hoped the businesses will have more goods cleared taking the waiver opportunity and the logjam will ease.      -bdnews24.com


