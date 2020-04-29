Ctg Port waives container storage fees until May 4





The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) announced the waiver on Tuesday as part of efforts to ease a logjam created amid a lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, only the members of garment and knitwear exporters' lobbying groups BGMEA and

BKMEA were enjoying the waiver following their request

CPA Secretary Omor Faruk said all the importers can now get their goods delivered without paying the storage fees within May 4.

The goods that arrived during the lockdown after Mar 27 will be under the waiver, he said.

He hoped the businesses will have more goods cleared taking the waiver opportunity and the logjam will ease. -bdnews24.com



















