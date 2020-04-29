BD lagging behind many neighbouring countries





But after 41 days the number soared to 5,000 raising so many questions if the country has adequate number of test kits and manpower to contain the deadly virus.

The Coronavirus has already spread in 59 out of 64 districts showing no sign of respite or any vigorous initiative from the government.

On March 18, the government reported the country's first death from Coronavirus contagion.

Later, on March 21 the government announced the second Coronavirus death and detection of four new Coronavirus patients.On March 23, a total of three deaths and 33 more infections were reported in the country. The total number of Cornavirus patients in Bangladesh was about 6462 till Tuesday and the total death was about 155.

Many health experts and representatives of civil society think that the actual number of Coronavirus positive cases and the number of deaths could be higher if the government would have had adequate number of test kits at the very beginning.

We are still far away from the real pictures and because of that we are not getting the real number like many other countries in the world, said Dr Lelin Chowhdury, a health expert.

However, a recent research report shows that Coronavirus tests are much less in Bangladesh than in neighboring countries like India in proportion to the population.

According to the Our World In Data Website (https://ourworldindata.org/) about 23 out of one lakh people in the country had Coronavirus tests on 24 April 2020.

At the same time India tested 39 people in every one lakh and Vietnam tested 192. So far Bangladesh is lagging behind India and Vietnam.

However, Australia's response was better than many other countries in the world.

Australia conducted about 659 Coronavirus tests in every one lakh people just after 51 days of their first Coronavirus case was exposed.

A total of 43,113 people were brought under Coronavirus tests in Bangladesh till April 25 and confirmed about 4, 998 Coronavirus positive, according to the research report.

Only 150 people received the facility of test at the beginning of April although currently at least 3,000 people are tested on regular basis.

The research report also shows in regular Corona tests under Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) the numbers of Covid-19 positive cases drop drastically between every one or two days that sounds unrealistic.

For example, the IEDCR report published on 25 April revealed that they found 309 new patients from the sample of about 3337 which was less than the previous day.























The country confirmed its first 3 cases of Coronavirus infections on 8 March and the number rose to five on 15 March.But after 41 days the number soared to 5,000 raising so many questions if the country has adequate number of test kits and manpower to contain the deadly virus.The Coronavirus has already spread in 59 out of 64 districts showing no sign of respite or any vigorous initiative from the government.On March 18, the government reported the country's first death from Coronavirus contagion.Later, on March 21 the government announced the second Coronavirus death and detection of four new Coronavirus patients.On March 23, a total of three deaths and 33 more infections were reported in the country. The total number of Cornavirus patients in Bangladesh was about 6462 till Tuesday and the total death was about 155.Many health experts and representatives of civil society think that the actual number of Coronavirus positive cases and the number of deaths could be higher if the government would have had adequate number of test kits at the very beginning.We are still far away from the real pictures and because of that we are not getting the real number like many other countries in the world, said Dr Lelin Chowhdury, a health expert.However, a recent research report shows that Coronavirus tests are much less in Bangladesh than in neighboring countries like India in proportion to the population.According to the Our World In Data Website (https://ourworldindata.org/) about 23 out of one lakh people in the country had Coronavirus tests on 24 April 2020.At the same time India tested 39 people in every one lakh and Vietnam tested 192. So far Bangladesh is lagging behind India and Vietnam.However, Australia's response was better than many other countries in the world.Australia conducted about 659 Coronavirus tests in every one lakh people just after 51 days of their first Coronavirus case was exposed.A total of 43,113 people were brought under Coronavirus tests in Bangladesh till April 25 and confirmed about 4, 998 Coronavirus positive, according to the research report.Only 150 people received the facility of test at the beginning of April although currently at least 3,000 people are tested on regular basis.The research report also shows in regular Corona tests under Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control and Research (IEDCR) the numbers of Covid-19 positive cases drop drastically between every one or two days that sounds unrealistic.For example, the IEDCR report published on 25 April revealed that they found 309 new patients from the sample of about 3337 which was less than the previous day.