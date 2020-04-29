Thousands of RMG workers rush back to save jobs





Factories in the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chittagong reopened on Sunday. The country's garment factories were closed in late March but under pressure from retailers to fulfil outstanding export orders, many resumed their operation, despite a nationwide lockdown in place until May 5.

Leaders of the country's garment owners on Saturday said that they would start reopening their factories on a limited scale from Sunday and the production in knitting and dyeing units in Narayanganj and garment factories in Dhaka city would be started on the first day but at least around 600 factories across the country started full scale production on the day.

For the time being, as uncertainty looms over jobs and wages, workers of apparel factories in Dhaka's Ashulia and in Gazipur continued demonstrations for wages and reinstatement of laid off workers on the day.

Previously, thousands of textile workers returned to Dhaka on April 4 to join work amid the shutdown, but the authorities decided not to resume production in the wake of widespread criticism.

Most of the experts are believe that the

Covid-19 quickly spread across the country during the shutdown as thousands of workers travelled to and from Dhaka and Narayanganj, where the first infections were detected on March 8.

Leaders of trade unions alleged that although Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said that the factory will reopen with only the workers who were living nearby, but the factory authorities asked many workers to join work over mobile phones though they were now in their village homes for the lockdown.

They also said that workers were in uncertainty over their jobs and payment of wages as they believed that they would not get the wage for April and the festival allowance if they remained absent in their work places.

Apparel makers, however, said that a few factories started operation with a limited number of workers and the workers who are in villages now were asked not to join work.

But some workers were likely to take the decision to reach workplaces out of job insecurity, they said.

BGMEA official said that approximately 502 member factories of the trade body reopened on Sunday.

The number of factories that resumed operation are - 25 in Dhaka metropolitan area, 18 in Narayanganj, 129 in Ashulia and Savar, 238 in Gazipur and 92 in Chattogram.

According to the Industrial Police data, there were a total of 3,372 RMG and textile factories under the jurisdiction of six zones of the agency and 759 units of them opened on Sunday.

Industrial Police officials also said that, so far, 650 factories did not pay their workers for the previous month while 1,427 factories started production in the industrial areas including Ashulia, Savar, Gazipur, Ctg and Narayanganj.





















