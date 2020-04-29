Video
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
Three new deaths, 549 test positive in 24 hours

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 cases rose to 6,462 in the country on Tuesday after the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 549 new cases and three more deaths.
 "In the last 24 hours, 549 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the country," said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) during a briefing from Mohakhali.  
During this period, three people died from coronavirus, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to  155.
In the last 24 hours, several coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, tested 4,332 samples, she added.
On April 16, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) declared the entire country as 'vulnerable zone' to virus infection.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh government extended the general holidays until May 5 to curb the spread of highly infectious virus.
Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
The global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,609 as of Tuesday.
According to worldometer data, 3,064,895 cases have so far been confirmed since the virus was first reported in China in December last year. So far, 922,581 people have recovered.
Of those infected, 1,930,705 are currently being treated and 56,300 of them are in serious or critical condition.
The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.


