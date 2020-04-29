

A country of inadequate social protection



At a time when weeks of lockdown have led to large scale unemployment of people from low income groups, the government must take immediate measures to mitigate the effects of job losses. Already, there are reports of people going hungry and resorting to begging after their source of income has disappeared. The government's stimulus packages aimed at reducing the economic fallout of the crisis are yet to reach many of these vulnerable groups.



20 per cent of the national budget is spent on pay and allowances of the public servants numbering 1.3 million. Currently, the number of beneficiaries of the government's social safety net programmes is 7.4 million. We also know that resource disparity is widening in Bangladesh when the country is on the development highway. Unless there is any mechanism for distribution of resources, especially channelling them to the poor, how will we establish an egalitarian society?



However, apart from social protection the report also included a number of crucial factors such as - unemployment protection, preventing job losses, supporting those who lost their jobs, ensuring income security during sick leave, benefits for the elderly and disabled, measures to boost affordable healthcare, providing income support through social assistance and cash transfers, among others.











The reality of Bangladesh is that even before the pandemic, such social protection has been negligible at best and non-existent at worst, exposing the weaknesses in policymaking and implementation of social safety net programmes. These weaknesses are now glaringly apparent as more and more people are losing their income source and having to spend their days in extreme hardship. Nevertheless, we believe to see positive changes taking place with our social protection schemes in the post Coronavirus world.



It is upsetting to note that a recent UN position report has found that Bangladesh has the fewest social protection initiatives in the Asia Pacific region. The report assessed the measures adopted by governments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reportedly, the amount spent on welfare of the rich is four times higher than the money allocated for protection of the poor in Bangladesh.