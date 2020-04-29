Counterfeit and substandard protection materials





The transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is gradually increasing in the country. No approved antidote for infection prevention has yet come on the market. Therefore, the only hope is the use of protection materials. But a class of unscrupulous traders is selling counterfeit substandard protective materials in the market. Different qualities less expensive masks are being marketed under the name of N-95 Mask in case of need and crisis. There are also heinous attempts to clean up discarded masks in various ways and make them reusable.



On the other hand, capitalizing on the high demand for hand sanitizer fake hand sanitizers are being made by mixing only water and color without proper ingredients.











Such activities will undoubtedly thwart the desperate efforts of the government and the responsible authorities to prevent COVID-19 infection in the face of limitations. Therefore, common people should be very careful when purchasing masks and hand sanitizers. At the same time, it is expected that authorities will take a firm stand against such immoral activities of unscrupulous traders.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirThe transmission of the deadly COVID-19 is gradually increasing in the country. No approved antidote for infection prevention has yet come on the market. Therefore, the only hope is the use of protection materials. But a class of unscrupulous traders is selling counterfeit substandard protective materials in the market. Different qualities less expensive masks are being marketed under the name of N-95 Mask in case of need and crisis. There are also heinous attempts to clean up discarded masks in various ways and make them reusable.On the other hand, capitalizing on the high demand for hand sanitizer fake hand sanitizers are being made by mixing only water and color without proper ingredients.Such activities will undoubtedly thwart the desperate efforts of the government and the responsible authorities to prevent COVID-19 infection in the face of limitations. Therefore, common people should be very careful when purchasing masks and hand sanitizers. At the same time, it is expected that authorities will take a firm stand against such immoral activities of unscrupulous traders.Abu FarukBandarban