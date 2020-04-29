

Bangabandhu's thought on technology & digital Bangladesh



He emphasized developing new and pro-science education policy. He, therefore, formed the country's first education commission on July 26, 1972, by appointing renowned educationist and scientist Dr Qudrat-e-Khuda as its chief. The first Bangladesh Constitution, adopted in 1972 during the tenure of Bangabandhu's government, puts education in high priority, which, reflects Bangabandhu's thought about education.



In part 2 of the constitution under section'Fundamental Principles of State Policy' Article 17 provides that "The State shall adopt effective measures for the purpose of - (a) establishing a uniform, mass-oriented and universal system of education and extending free and compulsory education to all children to such stage as may be determined by law; (b) relating education to the needs of society and producing properly trained and motivated citizens to serve those needs; (c) removing illiteracy within such time as may be determined by law."



Moreover, we get an idea of Bangabandhu's thought regarding education from one of his speeches delivered during the general election of 1970. In that speech to the nation, which was aired in radio and TV, he said, "No investment is as vital for the healthy development of our society than investment in education. It is an alarming fact the number of primary school in Bengal has declined since 1947. Only 80% of our population has an everyday literacy and number of Illiterate in increasing by over one million people per year. Primary education is denied to more than half of the nation's children.



Only 80% of our boys and 6% of our girls complete the first five years of elementary school. We believe at list 4% of the gross national product should be committed to education. Salary of the college and school teachers, particularly school teachers, must be substantially increased. Illiteracy must be eradicated by adopting an extraordinary method. A crash program must be launched to extend free compulsory primary education to all children within five-years. Secondary education should be made readily accessible to all section of our people. New universities, including medical and technical universities, must be rapidly established. Poverty should not be allowed to deprive meritorious boys and girls of the opportunity to pursue higher education."



In 1974 while inaugurating the first national conference of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League Bangabandhu spoke about the goal of education and the importance of girls' education. He said, "In a country of 20 per cent literacy rate, the female literacy rate is even more negligible. Only knowing A, B, C is not enough; you must be truly enlightened." Science and technology education was at the heart of Bangladesh's plan to create enlightened people.



He rightly realized that the future of the world would be determined by science and technology, so he lent weight to building a skilled workforce in this sector. However, we couldn't fulfill his dream fully yet. But his able daughter and our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been working relentlessly and succeeded to a great extent in realizing Bangabandhu's dream.



It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh was born as an independent country one decade after the world entered into the third industrial revolution. Right after the independence Father of the Nation fully concentrated on utilizing information and communication technology so that the country could derive maximum benefits of the third industrial revolution. He took immediate steps so that the country can become a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the quickest possible time. Thanks to his efforts, Bangladesh earned membership of ITU in 1973.



Besides, he established the country's first satellite ground station on June 14 of 1975 at Betbunia, Rangamati. It paved the way for Bangladesh to establish communication with the outside world through the exchange of telephone data communication, telex etc. Following the footsteps set forth by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Hasina, who is truly a leader of the masses, is propelling the country towards prosperity.



In a short period (from 2009 to till now), she managed to transform the country into digital Bangladesh. The seed of digitalization that Bangabandhu sowed reached a new height when Bangladesh became the proud owner of a geostationary communication satellite as the 57th country in the world under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The satellite named Bangabandhu-1, inscribed with the red and green Bangladesh flag and 'Joy Bangla' emblem on it, is soaring high on the space.



The people have already started getting a plethora of benefits from it such as more options in satellite and smart TV channels and Smartphone applications, remote learning, internet connection in remote areas, five-generation mobile network and wifi internet facility etc. The whole country has been connected to telecommunication and information technology facilities. Many government and private services have been digitalized. Digital University has been set up. Along withHonorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her ICT adviser ShajibWajed Joy deserves kudus for achieving this remarkable feat.



Now the world stands on the brink of another technological revolution - fourth industrial revolution, which is a fusion of our physical, digital, and biological spheres. Here physical stands for human, biological for nature, and digital is for technology. Differentiating among the three is becoming increasingly difficult. It has triggered intellectualization, human-machine interface and unification of reality and virtuality. Now if we are to prepare our students for the Fourth industrial revolution, we have to instil in them topics like emotional intelligence, physical intelligence, social intelligence and context intelligence etc. In this way, we can prepare a student for the fourth industrial revolution.



In the Fourth industrial revolution, none will be able to work alone. Everyone will be required to work collectively. If one works in a group, s/he has to disseminate what s/he knows, among others. We have to encourage our students to keep themselves updated by acquiring new knowledge. One of the main problems of our educational institutions is we are not preparing our students for the unknown future. In Bangladesh, professionals tend to enrich themselves by acquiring knowledge within their respective fields, which is called Continuous professional development.



But with the change of time, the profession itself may change. In that case, previously learned skills might become irrelevant to some extent. So it would be wiser to go for learn, unlearn and relearn method. In this method, learn is the process of acquiring expertise in one's chosen field, unlearn is the process of forgetting previously acquired knowledge over time, and relearn is the process of acquiring new knowledge in line with the technological change or change in ways of doing things.



Developed countries of the world are already entering Fourth Industrial Revolution. Bangladesh is also gearing up. The focal point of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is to make life more comfortable through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things or IoT, Robotics, Three Dimensional Printing, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Material Science et al.

To create skilled human resources to lead the country's Fourth Tndustrial Revolution, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT adviser Shajib Wajed Joy have established the country's first specialized digital university named Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University. The university has already started working on the areas of Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is hoped that the university will enable Bangladesh to avail benefits of Fourth industrial revolution, making the country on par with developed nations.



Digital learning is becoming increasingly popular across the world thanks to 4th industrial revolution. In Bangladesh too we are calling for giving more thrust to digital education which is a way of further developing educational equipment through technology and to deliver them to students. Efforts are underway to equip classrooms with smart technology. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University will train 2400 teachers and 8,000 students of 16 colleges from different parts of the country by digitally bringing them under Learning Management System (LMS). Following this example, the government may consider introducing digital learning to all schools, colleges and universities in phases.



On the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, which the nation is celebrating as Mujib Barsho, I fondly remember our Father of the Nation. I also remember his works and ideas. We are marching ahead towards fulfilling Bangabandhu's dreams under the visionary leadership of his daughter Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I hope Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University will open up a new horizon for digital education across the country within this Mujib Barsho.



Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh















Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the greatest Bengali of all time and the architect of independent Bangladesh. His immense contribution is embossed in gold in our national history. Throughout his life, he struggled for the rights of the destitute, deprived and backward sections of the people. The primary means of lifting people out of poverty is education. This is why right after independence in 1971, Father of the Nation gave first and foremost priority to education despite having many limitations at that time.He emphasized developing new and pro-science education policy. He, therefore, formed the country's first education commission on July 26, 1972, by appointing renowned educationist and scientist Dr Qudrat-e-Khuda as its chief. The first Bangladesh Constitution, adopted in 1972 during the tenure of Bangabandhu's government, puts education in high priority, which, reflects Bangabandhu's thought about education.In part 2 of the constitution under section'Fundamental Principles of State Policy' Article 17 provides that "The State shall adopt effective measures for the purpose of - (a) establishing a uniform, mass-oriented and universal system of education and extending free and compulsory education to all children to such stage as may be determined by law; (b) relating education to the needs of society and producing properly trained and motivated citizens to serve those needs; (c) removing illiteracy within such time as may be determined by law."Moreover, we get an idea of Bangabandhu's thought regarding education from one of his speeches delivered during the general election of 1970. In that speech to the nation, which was aired in radio and TV, he said, "No investment is as vital for the healthy development of our society than investment in education. It is an alarming fact the number of primary school in Bengal has declined since 1947. Only 80% of our population has an everyday literacy and number of Illiterate in increasing by over one million people per year. Primary education is denied to more than half of the nation's children.Only 80% of our boys and 6% of our girls complete the first five years of elementary school. We believe at list 4% of the gross national product should be committed to education. Salary of the college and school teachers, particularly school teachers, must be substantially increased. Illiteracy must be eradicated by adopting an extraordinary method. A crash program must be launched to extend free compulsory primary education to all children within five-years. Secondary education should be made readily accessible to all section of our people. New universities, including medical and technical universities, must be rapidly established. Poverty should not be allowed to deprive meritorious boys and girls of the opportunity to pursue higher education."In 1974 while inaugurating the first national conference of Bangladesh Mohila Awami League Bangabandhu spoke about the goal of education and the importance of girls' education. He said, "In a country of 20 per cent literacy rate, the female literacy rate is even more negligible. Only knowing A, B, C is not enough; you must be truly enlightened." Science and technology education was at the heart of Bangladesh's plan to create enlightened people.He rightly realized that the future of the world would be determined by science and technology, so he lent weight to building a skilled workforce in this sector. However, we couldn't fulfill his dream fully yet. But his able daughter and our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been working relentlessly and succeeded to a great extent in realizing Bangabandhu's dream.It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh was born as an independent country one decade after the world entered into the third industrial revolution. Right after the independence Father of the Nation fully concentrated on utilizing information and communication technology so that the country could derive maximum benefits of the third industrial revolution. He took immediate steps so that the country can become a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in the quickest possible time. Thanks to his efforts, Bangladesh earned membership of ITU in 1973.Besides, he established the country's first satellite ground station on June 14 of 1975 at Betbunia, Rangamati. It paved the way for Bangladesh to establish communication with the outside world through the exchange of telephone data communication, telex etc. Following the footsteps set forth by the Father of the Nation, Sheikh Hasina, who is truly a leader of the masses, is propelling the country towards prosperity.In a short period (from 2009 to till now), she managed to transform the country into digital Bangladesh. The seed of digitalization that Bangabandhu sowed reached a new height when Bangladesh became the proud owner of a geostationary communication satellite as the 57th country in the world under the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The satellite named Bangabandhu-1, inscribed with the red and green Bangladesh flag and 'Joy Bangla' emblem on it, is soaring high on the space.The people have already started getting a plethora of benefits from it such as more options in satellite and smart TV channels and Smartphone applications, remote learning, internet connection in remote areas, five-generation mobile network and wifi internet facility etc. The whole country has been connected to telecommunication and information technology facilities. Many government and private services have been digitalized. Digital University has been set up. Along withHonorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her ICT adviser ShajibWajed Joy deserves kudus for achieving this remarkable feat.Now the world stands on the brink of another technological revolution - fourth industrial revolution, which is a fusion of our physical, digital, and biological spheres. Here physical stands for human, biological for nature, and digital is for technology. Differentiating among the three is becoming increasingly difficult. It has triggered intellectualization, human-machine interface and unification of reality and virtuality. Now if we are to prepare our students for the Fourth industrial revolution, we have to instil in them topics like emotional intelligence, physical intelligence, social intelligence and context intelligence etc. In this way, we can prepare a student for the fourth industrial revolution.In the Fourth industrial revolution, none will be able to work alone. Everyone will be required to work collectively. If one works in a group, s/he has to disseminate what s/he knows, among others. We have to encourage our students to keep themselves updated by acquiring new knowledge. One of the main problems of our educational institutions is we are not preparing our students for the unknown future. In Bangladesh, professionals tend to enrich themselves by acquiring knowledge within their respective fields, which is called Continuous professional development.But with the change of time, the profession itself may change. In that case, previously learned skills might become irrelevant to some extent. So it would be wiser to go for learn, unlearn and relearn method. In this method, learn is the process of acquiring expertise in one's chosen field, unlearn is the process of forgetting previously acquired knowledge over time, and relearn is the process of acquiring new knowledge in line with the technological change or change in ways of doing things.Developed countries of the world are already entering Fourth Industrial Revolution. Bangladesh is also gearing up. The focal point of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is to make life more comfortable through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things or IoT, Robotics, Three Dimensional Printing, Nanotechnology, Biotechnology, Material Science et al.To create skilled human resources to lead the country's Fourth Tndustrial Revolution, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her ICT adviser Shajib Wajed Joy have established the country's first specialized digital university named Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University. The university has already started working on the areas of Fourth Industrial Revolution. It is hoped that the university will enable Bangladesh to avail benefits of Fourth industrial revolution, making the country on par with developed nations.Digital learning is becoming increasingly popular across the world thanks to 4th industrial revolution. In Bangladesh too we are calling for giving more thrust to digital education which is a way of further developing educational equipment through technology and to deliver them to students. Efforts are underway to equip classrooms with smart technology. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University will train 2400 teachers and 8,000 students of 16 colleges from different parts of the country by digitally bringing them under Learning Management System (LMS). Following this example, the government may consider introducing digital learning to all schools, colleges and universities in phases.On the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary, which the nation is celebrating as Mujib Barsho, I fondly remember our Father of the Nation. I also remember his works and ideas. We are marching ahead towards fulfilling Bangabandhu's dreams under the visionary leadership of his daughter Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. I hope Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University will open up a new horizon for digital education across the country within this Mujib Barsho.Dr Munaz Ahmed Noor, Vice-Chancellor, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Bangladesh