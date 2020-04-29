

Collective efforts vital for uninterrupted logistics services



Bangladesh with its developing economy is not exception to this and is already facing a downturn in export earnings, remittances inflow and in domestic business.



The overall export earnings fell by 6.24 per cent year on year between July and March period (the first nine months of the current fiscal year) to $28.97 billion.



The earning from the nine months of current fiscal is also 14.52 per cent lower than the periodic target of $33.89 billion, according to the EPB data.



The earning between July and March of the fiscal 2018-19 was $30.90 billion.



Despite negative growth and even in pandemic situation export and import are still there in particular perishable and non perishable products, apparels and many other products.



On the other hand it's import of raw materials for industrial use, food grains, medicines, machinery and other are being continued but despite the coronavirus caused lockdown and other fear factors.



Here I like to focus my concentration in logistics sector and troubles faced by the service providers and a lax in cooperation among customs, port authority and other agencies which resulting a massive setback in the ports in particular the Chittagong port which deals major amount of seaborne trade of Bangladesh.



In any critical situation it is imperative to continue supply chain in any country and Bangladesh major source of foreign currency is export for ready-made garments require a smooth operation.



As at this moment the country is facing a severe setback, the existing ongoing trade must be supported in clearing and forwarding of the goods in the port premises.



But in the real scenario since outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh a long queue of vessels carrying imported goods are there in the port and due to space crisis in jetty they are waiting for a long time to unload goods.



It is visible that lack of a strong coordination and cooperation among the government's different agencies related to port are hampering its operation and trade is being disrupted.



Both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund have projected Bangladesh's economic growth below 4 per cent which is much lower than projections of over 8 per cent in running budget.



Though logistics and supply chain managements are currently facing losses in low trade volume globally they are in continuing their operations. So this sector's sufferings should not be longer at slow coordinations among customs, financial institutions, port authorities and business people who in some cases are intentionally delaying to clear their goods from the jetties.



A bad time is there in domestic business now. If trouble in the port is not eased, the upcoming pressures will loss the rhythm of supply chain.



Workers involved with goods handling need maintain their personal safety.



In the supply chain off-docs are playing a good role in Bangladesh's foreign trade.



Currently they are dealing with only several items of both imported and exported goods but they should also be more active now.



Today's value chains are more global and more complex than they were in 2003 or 2011.



In the coronavirus outbreak port workers have protested against the port authority that they are forced to work without safety measures which though were resolved later, there is a lax in coordination in port operation.



These global value chains have improved economic efficiency, but also introduced new, and unpredictable vulnerabilities: when any link in the chain breaks, upstream and downstream suppliers and consumers are impacted too.



Production shutdown is hampering supply chain and there is stagnation in entire logistics services.



As for Bangladesh, it is not the readymade garment industry alone that is already hard-hit by supply chain disruptions, other key industrial sectors like pharmaceuticals, leather, ceramics etc, which are reliant on import of a host of ingredients can hardly be expected to be spared from disruptions.



I hope once there is collective effort at this time Bangladesh's current trade volume would be smooth and after reviving from the countrywide shutdown or after easing the ongoing halt of production the ports and logistics service providing sectors will be capable to deal with the increasing trade volume.



The writer is President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh and an expert in logistics





















