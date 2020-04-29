

COVID-19, political activists and frontliners



Amid such claim none but the government and its machineries, believe that Bangladesh is in better position in the fight against the virus. The critics believe that the country has a huge number of infected people and the infection is on quick rise as the most required social distancing cannot be implemented judging financial vulnerability of many. They think the number of deaths and infections are still low due to slow process of testing in hospitals in major cities, while there are no testing facilities at all in most part of the country.



They think if the country can arrange adequate testing facilities and imbibe people to get tested for coronavirous confirmation, the real fact will emerge. It is also believed that some people dying reportedly with the coronavirus symptoms and without tests in different spots in the country, were indeed infected by virus. According to media reports, over 200 people who died of coronavirus symptoms over the last one and a half months were definitely infected by the virus.



Meanwhile Health Minister Zahid Maleque on April 23 claimed that Bangladesh was better off than the US and some European countries, citing number of total confirmed deaths and infections in Italy, Spain and the US, in 45 days after the first case was detected there. He said fewer people died in Bangladesh in 45 days, since a person was found infected in the country on March 8 last. Bangladesh had 127 death and 4,186 infected on April 23, just on the 45th day after March 8.



The minister said in the first 45-day period in Italy, some 11,000 people died and 1.30 lakh tested positive; in Spain, 10,000 died and 1 lakh were infested; and in the US, 24,000 died and 1.20 lakh tested positive.



However, putting together the official and unofficial death figures, the toll is still far below in Bangladesh compared to the casualty figures released by the some countries with higher tolls.



The optimists believe that Bangladesh has really smaller number of casualties and infection so far. May be due to efficient handling of the situation, or for the stronger immunity of the people who generally grow up amid adverse socioeconomic conditions and toilful lifestyle. May be the country gets some special favour from the nature. However, the devout Muslims believe that the country and its people are being protected by Allah - the Creator of the universe and the living beings including the mankind.



In this unprecedented non conventional war against the invisible coronavirus, doctors, nurses and paramedics are fighting in the front line as soldiers of an advancing army while the members of armed forces, law enforcers, civil defence and the mass media are fighting in the war as the backup forces that supply weapons, logistics and manpower to the soldiers fighting face to face in the front with the enemy.



Utility service providers, food and medicine suppliers, wholesalers and retailers, internet service providers and mobile phone operators have been participating in the war in different ways helping the people to maintain their normal life amid a prolonged lockdown that needs one to confine oneself from being infected by the virus. The life in lockdown can only be compared with the people who take shelter in bunkers and trenches during airstrike by the enemy during a war.



However, amid the lockdown the life goes on smoothly, for those who have the means to enjoy the lockdown - the holiday announced on March 23 last by the government, which in its latest move has extended the holidays to April 5 next. The people who live on the daily earnings have been passing a hard situation, despite various relief activities undertaken by the government, business houses and welfare organisations.



But one thing has been noticed by the people that the leaders and the activists of political parties are largely absent in this war against the coronavirus. Most of them including the incumbent members of parliament, leaders in different chapters from the centre to the rural areas have not been seen on the fields. Most of them neither engaged themselves in requesting people to maintain social distancing as repeatedly advised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, nor visibly helped infected patient anywhere across the country.



The leading political parties including the ruling Awami League have vast numbers of activists and volunteers, who have probably gone underground in fear of the virus. The main anti-government entity the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), runs some relief distribution among poor, but it seems that the goal of their relief distribution is aimed at mainly criticising the government, which has totally failed to control the coronoavirus outbreak, according to the BNP.



In this context most people believe that the ruling party leaders and activists have failed to come forward to assist the government in implementing its safety programmes undertaken to stop spreading of the virus.



In the absence of political activists, army troops and policemen however, persuaded the people to stay safe. Besides maintaining law and order they extended security to business houses, banks and residential areas during lockdown and amid deserted streets and commercial areas. Moreover police rescued many virus infected people abandoned by their relatives. Besides transporting infected patients to hospitals police also organised funeral for virus victims and supplied goods to poor. With these gestures police have proved that they truly the people. In this war police have improved their dented image greatly.



The political activists could come in a great way to encourage relevant people to go for test and also could take infected people to hospital after protecting themselves with personal protective equipment. Though it is risky to handle COVID-19 infected patient, someone among the community should come up to help the patients. If it is possible for a doctor or nurse or police to handle infected patients, why a political leader or activist should fear to help those. There is a saying that "a friend in need is a friend indeed." This scribe is sorry to say that the coronavirus outbreak has exposed that most of the political leaders or the activists are not the friends of the people who are in danger.



It is irony to see instead of reaching the food stuff, allocated by the government, to the needy people, a section petty party men in grassroots level are routinely trying to misappropriate. However, dozens of the dishonest community leaders and food dealers have been arrested for stealing relief goods at different spots.



People are noting that when doctors, nurses, army, police, media people and members of other professions engaged in the war against virus are being infected one after another, the most political activists are staying safe at home, without fighting the virus either as frontline activists or as the volunteers in the background



Meanwhile at least 373 doctors have so far been infected with Covid-19 till Monday, according to a tally of the Bangladesh Doctors Foundation. Of them, 283 doctors are from hospitals in Dhaka Division, 36 in Mymensingh, and 13 in Chattogram. Earlier a doctor of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital who was infected with the virus, died at Kurmitola General Hospital on April 15.



In the meantime some 300 members of police have tested positive for Covid-19 across the country while discharging their duties, according to a tally of Police Headquarters.



Besides, nearly 700 police personnel, who are suspected to be in contact with those who tested positive, are in quarantine.



Bangladesh's police force has more than 200,000 members, and many of them stay in the police centers in districts where 8 to 12 members are living in a single room, which raising the risk of spreading virus if any of them get infected.

Meanwhile more than a dozen journalists have been contacted virus while gatherings information's from infected patients, doctors treating relevant patients at designated hospitals in the capital and outside.



To stop the economic decline, Bangladesh like many other countries may not be in a state of extending the lockdown for a much longer period and according it will have to resume industrial production, transportation and port operations gradually, with guidelines for maintaining social distancing and other safety measures.



To implement the guideline a huge counseling among the relevant people will be required, for which leaders and activists of major political parties including the ruling one, should involved themselves voluntarily. Political leaders and activists should come up largely to help the nation in this war against invisible enemy.



The author is Business Editor, The Daily Observer















