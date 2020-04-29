Video
Now City Bank, American Express card members can pay credit card bill through bKash

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Desk

Cardmembers of locally issued American Express Credit Cards from City Bank can now pay their credit card bills anytime from anywhere through bKash app seamlessly according to press release.
This new service will facilitate cardmembers to make payment on time without waiting in queues at the bank counters or chances of missing deadline. It will reduce the extra load on bank counters as well. Particularly, amid this Covid-19 crisis, City Bank American Express cardmembers need not take any risk of going to bank as they can safely pay credit card bills from their home, maintaining social distance.




Any bKash user having City Bank American Express Credit Card can avail this opportunity. Cardmembers can pay credit card bill in BDT and there is no limit for the bill payment.
Paying a City Bank American Express Credit Card bill requires a few simple steps. In the bKash app, cardmembers can find the AMEX Credit Card Bill option in the 'Pay Bill' or 'Suggestion' segment. To pay the bill, cardmember needs to enter credit card number, bill amount and bKash PIN to complete the process.
For City Bank American Express Credit Card bill payment, 1per cent charge will be applied for cardmembers. However, as a promotional offer from bKash, cardmembers will get 1per cent instant cashback on credit card bill payment amount with a limit of up to 200 Tk, valid from 26 April to 31 May. For more details, customers can visit https://www.bkash.com/amex_paybill.
Currently, there are around 4 lakh AMEX credit card users in the country. With bKash they can pay credit card bills 24/7 at their own convenience.



