Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:02 AM
latest 8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj      
Home Business

Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service

Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service

Bangladesh Post Office's financial service 'Nagad' has been enlisted as emergency service by the government of Bangladesh. Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this end recently.
Article 2 (A) gazette notification said, "Vehicles and workers involved with emergency services such as electricity, water, gas and other fuel, fire service, Port (Land, river and sea) activities, cleaning activities, telephone and internet, Postal service and relevant services will remain beyond the purview of the shutdown."
'Nagad' employees have been working since the beginning of government declared shutdown. As many as 70,000 outlet services of 'Nagad' around the country have remained open to ensure emergency financial service to the people. 'Nagad' retailers can continue their businesses after the government declares 'Nagad' as emergency service. Any 'Nagad' employees, DSO or Distributor can ensure uninterrupted service by showing the attached gazette notification.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now City Bank, American Express card members can pay credit card bill through bKash
Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service
BB extends submission of banks annual report till June 30
Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects
BB announces Tk 100b lending scheme for SMEs
Banks asked to extend import usance period
Remittance inflow falls by 40 pc in first 3 weeks of April
Three Cellcos demand additional spectrum


Latest News
Nine more found positive for corona in Joypurhat
Oil rebounds above $14 after massive sell-off
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Fuel truck bomb kills over 40 in northern Syria
One more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Economic recovery after pandemic to be challenging: Finance Minister
Day labourer beaten to death in Pabna
Most Read News
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
All garment factories to be reopened May 2
Worldwide death toll reaches 211,537
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Transport workers block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 1hr
Physician found dead under hospital lift
Country's tallest person Jinnat dies
KSA embassy continues food assistance programme for Bangladeshis
Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
Did the virus leak out of the Lab?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft