

Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service

Bangladesh Post Office's financial service 'Nagad' has been enlisted as emergency service by the government of Bangladesh. Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this end recently.Article 2 (A) gazette notification said, "Vehicles and workers involved with emergency services such as electricity, water, gas and other fuel, fire service, Port (Land, river and sea) activities, cleaning activities, telephone and internet, Postal service and relevant services will remain beyond the purview of the shutdown."'Nagad' employees have been working since the beginning of government declared shutdown. As many as 70,000 outlet services of 'Nagad' around the country have remained open to ensure emergency financial service to the people. 'Nagad' retailers can continue their businesses after the government declares 'Nagad' as emergency service. Any 'Nagad' employees, DSO or Distributor can ensure uninterrupted service by showing the attached gazette notification.