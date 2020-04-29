BB extends submission of banks annual report till June 30





The central bank in a notice extended the deadline waiving the commercial banks from having to meet the requirement under provision 40 of the Bank Company Act 1991.

The BB took the decision in line with the suggestion of the government, said the notice signed by its deputy governor SM Moniruzzaman.

According to legal provision by law, the banks are bound to submit their annual audited financial reports to the central bank within two months after the end of a calendar year.

The BB extended the deadline as the banks were facing difficulties in preparing the reports due to the general holiday announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.









The government on March 26 announced a general holiday that has been extended up to May 5.





The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday extended the deadline for submission of the annual audited financial report of scheduled banks till June 30.The central bank in a notice extended the deadline waiving the commercial banks from having to meet the requirement under provision 40 of the Bank Company Act 1991.The BB took the decision in line with the suggestion of the government, said the notice signed by its deputy governor SM Moniruzzaman.According to legal provision by law, the banks are bound to submit their annual audited financial reports to the central bank within two months after the end of a calendar year.The BB extended the deadline as the banks were facing difficulties in preparing the reports due to the general holiday announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.The government on March 26 announced a general holiday that has been extended up to May 5.