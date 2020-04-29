Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:02 AM
latest 8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj      
Home Business

Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Mizanur Rahman

Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects

Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects

The government has instructed development ministries and agencies to stop spending on 'low priority' projects in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The instruction has been made asking the ministries and subordinate departments to decide on their own and spending be made at their own discretion on 'medium priority' project while spending on 'highest priority project' must continue unaffected.
According to Finance Ministry sources, the government has decided to ensure money supply to all projects of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Agriculture Ministry.
The Finance Ministry's instruction asked all ministries to control the expenditure of development projects. At the same time, this instruction (circular) has been communicated from the Finance Department to Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office and the Auditor General office.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Tuesday that the government was thinking at the moment which project was important and which money to be spent.
The government has announced different stimulus packages worth over Tk one lakh crore to enhance its efforts to overcome the economic impact of coronavirus on the economy. The first stimulus packages of Tk 5,000 crore for the export-oriented sectors.
The second packages for Tk 30,000 crore is meant for big industries and the service sector and it will be distributed by commercial banks as working capital at 9 per cent interest. The government will bear 4.5 per cent interest as subsidy.
Under the second package worth Tk 20,000 crore, small and medium enterprises, including cottage industries, would get working capital at 9 per cent interest rate with the government giving 5 per cent as subsidy.
The package of Tk5,000 crore will go to farmers to boost agricultural production in the backdrop of the Covid-19 fallout.
A senior official Finance Ministry said that funding for the incentive packages was not included in the budget for current fiscal year (2019-20). To cover this cost, the size of the annual development program (ADP) has reduced.
Sources said that the National Economic Council (NEC) approved Tk 192,921-crore revised Annual Development Program (ADP) for the current fiscal year downsizing by Tk 9,800 crore in the project assistance portion of the original ADP of Tk 202,721 last month.
"The size of the original revised ADP now stands at Tk 192,921 crore. Of the amount, Tk 130,921 crore will come from local sources, while the rest Tk 62,000 crore from foreign sources.




The revised ADP will have 1,743 projects with allocation, of which 1,597 are investment projects and the remaining 145 are technical assistance projects. There are 22 projects enlisted to the revised ADP to implement under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Now City Bank, American Express card members can pay credit card bill through bKash
Postal service and ‘Nagad’ declared as emergency service
BB extends submission of banks annual report till June 30
Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects
BB announces Tk 100b lending scheme for SMEs
Banks asked to extend import usance period
Remittance inflow falls by 40 pc in first 3 weeks of April
Three Cellcos demand additional spectrum


Latest News
Nine more found positive for corona in Joypurhat
Oil rebounds above $14 after massive sell-off
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Fuel truck bomb kills over 40 in northern Syria
One more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Economic recovery after pandemic to be challenging: Finance Minister
Day labourer beaten to death in Pabna
Most Read News
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
All garment factories to be reopened May 2
Worldwide death toll reaches 211,537
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Transport workers block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 1hr
Physician found dead under hospital lift
Country's tallest person Jinnat dies
KSA embassy continues food assistance programme for Bangladeshis
Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
Did the virus leak out of the Lab?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft