

Ministries asked to slash spending on lower priority projects

The instruction has been made asking the ministries and subordinate departments to decide on their own and spending be made at their own discretion on 'medium priority' project while spending on 'highest priority project' must continue unaffected.

According to Finance Ministry sources, the government has decided to ensure money supply to all projects of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Agriculture Ministry.

The Finance Ministry's instruction asked all ministries to control the expenditure of development projects. At the same time, this instruction (circular) has been communicated from the Finance Department to Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office and the Auditor General office.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Tuesday that the government was thinking at the moment which project was important and which money to be spent.

The government has announced different stimulus packages worth over Tk one lakh crore to enhance its efforts to overcome the economic impact of coronavirus on the economy. The first stimulus packages of Tk 5,000 crore for the export-oriented sectors.

The second packages for Tk 30,000 crore is meant for big industries and the service sector and it will be distributed by commercial banks as working capital at 9 per cent interest. The government will bear 4.5 per cent interest as subsidy.

Under the second package worth Tk 20,000 crore, small and medium enterprises, including cottage industries, would get working capital at 9 per cent interest rate with the government giving 5 per cent as subsidy.

The package of Tk5,000 crore will go to farmers to boost agricultural production in the backdrop of the Covid-19 fallout.

A senior official Finance Ministry said that funding for the incentive packages was not included in the budget for current fiscal year (2019-20). To cover this cost, the size of the annual development program (ADP) has reduced.

Sources said that the National Economic Council (NEC) approved Tk 192,921-crore revised Annual Development Program (ADP) for the current fiscal year downsizing by Tk 9,800 crore in the project assistance portion of the original ADP of Tk 202,721 last month.

"The size of the original revised ADP now stands at Tk 192,921 crore. Of the amount, Tk 130,921 crore will come from local sources, while the rest Tk 62,000 crore from foreign sources.









The revised ADP will have 1,743 projects with allocation, of which 1,597 are investment projects and the remaining 145 are technical assistance projects. There are 22 projects enlisted to the revised ADP to implement under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.





