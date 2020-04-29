Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:02 AM
latest 8-month-old child slaughtered in Sirajganj      
Home Foreign News

US coronavirus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

WASHINGTON, Apr 28: President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.
Trump has at times this month cited 60,000 as the estimate of how many people would die from Covid-19. Trump was asked during a White House news conference on Monday whether an American president deserved to be re-elected after losing more Americans in six weeks than died in the Vietnam War. Approximately 58,000 US troops were killed during the Vietnam War.
The number of dead in the US from Covid-19 surpassed 55,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US coronavirus deaths could reach 70,000: Trump
Trump rules out delaying polls
US House committee launches probe of Trump WHO aid cutoff
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
New York maps COVID-19 genome to help track future outbreaks
‘Record 50m people displaced internally’
Trump, Putin call for cooperation
Yemen separatists declare self-rule in south


Latest News
Nine more found positive for corona in Joypurhat
Oil rebounds above $14 after massive sell-off
Global cases pass 31 lakh; death toll now 2.18 lakh
Fuel truck bomb kills over 40 in northern Syria
One more tested corona positive in Noakhali
Journo Humayun Kabir dies with coronavirus symptoms
Jamalpur civil surgeon, 5 others corona infected
27 RAB-11 personnel infected with coronavirus in Narayanganj
Economic recovery after pandemic to be challenging: Finance Minister
Day labourer beaten to death in Pabna
Most Read News
National Prof Jamilur Reza Choudhury passes away
All garment factories to be reopened May 2
Worldwide death toll reaches 211,537
Europe cautiously eyes exit from coronavirus lockdowns
Transport workers block Dhaka-Aricha highway for 1hr
Physician found dead under hospital lift
Country's tallest person Jinnat dies
KSA embassy continues food assistance programme for Bangladeshis
Dhaka shops get two more hours to remain open
Did the virus leak out of the Lab?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft