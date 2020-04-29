Coronavirus: Latest global developments





Warning in Germany

First signs that transmission of the virus has again picked up are visible in German official data. The infection rate mounts to around 1.0, meaning each infected person passes the virus on to one other.

Hardest-hit to outline lockdown lifting plans

France and Spain, among the countries with the highest death tolls, will announce later on Tuesday plans to ease their strict lockdowns, in place since March.

More than 211,000 dead worldwide

More than 211,185 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources. In total, 3,030,246 cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories. The United States has the most deaths of any country with 56,253 fatalities. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 26,977 dead. Spain follows with 23,822, then France with 23,293 and the United Kingdom with 21,092.

Tokyo Olympics: 2021 or never

The postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics will have to be cancelled if the pandemic is not brought under control by next year, the organising committee's president Yoshiro Mori warns, ruling out any delay until 2022.

China slams 'lies'

China hits back at global criticism and warnings from US President Donald Trump that he might seek damages from Beijing over the outbreak. China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, speaking to reporters at a press briefing, accuses US politicians of "barefaced lies" and says the US is attacking Beijing to divert attention from its own handling of the pandemic.

Intense vaccine hunt

Around a hundred projects are underway to find a vaccine for COVID-19, including some dozen that are at the clinical testing stage, according to the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

'Surf and go'

Hundreds of surfers and swimmers at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach hit the water for the first time in five weeks when police closed the area, as Australia takes its first steps in easing restrictions.

World 'should have listened': WHO

The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the agency sounded the highest level of alarm over the novel coronavirus early on, but that not all countries heeded its advice. "The world should have listened to WHO then, carefully," he says.

Testing

The majority of US states do not yet have sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders after May 1, according to an analysis by Harvard researchers and the health news site Stat.

Reopening

In Italy some construction workers and those in factories making industrial machinery, cars and luxury goods are allowed to go back to work, under strict conditions. In Switzerland doctors' surgeries, dentists, nursery schools, hairdressers and massage and beauty salons are permitted to reopen. Restaurants and cafes in Gaza are also to be allowed to reopen from Monday. -AFP























