FIFA proposes five substitutes when play resumes

LAUSANNE, APRIL 28: FIFA said on Monday it is proposing five substitutions per match when football resumes, to help players cope with the increase in the number of games.

The world governing body has sent its proposal to the International Board (IFAB), the guardian of the laws of the game, which has to approve it before it can be implemented by national leagues, a FIFA spokesman said.

"When the competition resumes, the calendars will be overloaded with a higher than usual number of matches," he said.

"The safety of the players is one of FIFA's priorities. One of the concerns is that the high frequency of matches may increase the potential risk of injuries," he added. -AFP