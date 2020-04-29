BCB's plan to keep players match-ready in post pandemic era





There is possibility that the country's most coveted tournament would loss a season if the Covid-19 situation continues for another three months, said cricket operations chairman Akram Khan.

According to him, in that case, the players need a chance to make them prepare for the match since they may a see a rush of cricket in the post pandemic world.

"Hopefully the pandemic will over very soon but if it continues for another three months, there is possibility that the Dhaka Premier League won't be held," he said.

"The plan should revolve around to how we can keep the players match ready since there is chance that we can a see a rush of international cricket."

As the government declared an unofficial shutdown of the country in a bid to deny the spread of coronavirus, the players have been at locked down at their home.

As the prescription of the physio and coaching staffs, they have been doing the gym and regular fitness training at their home.

Akram knew that there is vast difference between the training at the ground and training at home but he said at least the players could keep them fit if they do the fitness training at home.

"At least they would keep them fit if they do training regularly. The plan is to keep them fit and that's why the fitness plan was given to them. The coaching staffs have been in discussion with them regularly through video conferencing. Hopefully it will be helpful."

"When they will return to cricket field, they need to be match ready and in that case we have to arrange enough practice matches. Normally what we do is to keep all players busy in cricket by including them in different level of cricket like A team or HP team. We have been arranging regular tour for A team and HP team or 19 or other aged level teams. Once the pandemic is over,

we have to stress on that tour so that the players could keep them match ready," Akram concluded. -BSS



















The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is mulling to arrange enough practice matches and tour for the players to keep them match-ready if the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is finally called off for this season.There is possibility that the country's most coveted tournament would loss a season if the Covid-19 situation continues for another three months, said cricket operations chairman Akram Khan.According to him, in that case, the players need a chance to make them prepare for the match since they may a see a rush of cricket in the post pandemic world."Hopefully the pandemic will over very soon but if it continues for another three months, there is possibility that the Dhaka Premier League won't be held," he said."The plan should revolve around to how we can keep the players match ready since there is chance that we can a see a rush of international cricket."As the government declared an unofficial shutdown of the country in a bid to deny the spread of coronavirus, the players have been at locked down at their home.As the prescription of the physio and coaching staffs, they have been doing the gym and regular fitness training at their home.Akram knew that there is vast difference between the training at the ground and training at home but he said at least the players could keep them fit if they do the fitness training at home."At least they would keep them fit if they do training regularly. The plan is to keep them fit and that's why the fitness plan was given to them. The coaching staffs have been in discussion with them regularly through video conferencing. Hopefully it will be helpful.""When they will return to cricket field, they need to be match ready and in that case we have to arrange enough practice matches. Normally what we do is to keep all players busy in cricket by including them in different level of cricket like A team or HP team. We have been arranging regular tour for A team and HP team or 19 or other aged level teams. Once the pandemic is over,we have to stress on that tour so that the players could keep them match ready," Akram concluded. -BSS