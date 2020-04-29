|
Two SL cricketers stranded in SA want to return home
Two Sri Lankan over 50's cricketers, Suranjith Dharmasena and Mahes De Zoysa, who are left stranded in their apartments in Cape Town due to the COVID-19 pandemic are desperate to return home. And their concern is understandable.
"We budgeted our stay for 3 weeks. Unfortunately now it is coming to 7 weeks and our funds are getting to Sad state-of-affairs. We hope we can get back soon to Sri Lanka", Zoysa, speaking exclusively over telephone from Cape Town said.
"We have been stranded for 7 weeks as we arrived in Cape Town on the 8th of March 2020".
"We were participating in the 50+ Cricket World Cup 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Due to COVID 19 the tournament was cancelled. We have contacted all relevant Government Authorities and awaiting a repatriation Flight to come and pick us up", Zoysa, the former player, who lived 40 years in UK and now the assistant manager with the team, added.
During their indoor-stay, both have been trying to remain fit. "We are mainly walking Indoors 7 km a day and doing physical exercises to keep our mind and body healthy also watching TV and some reading when possible".