Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:01 AM
Two SL cricketers stranded in SA want to return home

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
BIPIN DANI

Two Sri Lankan over 50's cricketers, Suranjith Dharmasena and Mahes De Zoysa, who are left stranded in their apartments in Cape Town due to the COVID-19 pandemic are desperate to return home. And their concern is understandable.
"We budgeted our stay for 3 weeks. Unfortunately now it is coming to 7 weeks and our funds are getting to Sad state-of-affairs. We hope we can get back soon to Sri Lanka", Zoysa, speaking exclusively over telephone from Cape Town said.
"We have been stranded for 7 weeks as we arrived in Cape Town on the 8th of March 2020".
"We were participating in the 50+ Cricket World Cup 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. Due to COVID 19 the tournament was cancelled. We have contacted all relevant Government Authorities and awaiting a repatriation Flight to come and pick us up", Zoysa, the former player, who lived 40 years in UK and now the assistant manager with the team, added.
During their indoor-stay, both have been trying to remain fit. "We are mainly walking Indoors 7 km a day and doing physical exercises to keep our mind and body healthy also watching TV and some reading when possible".


