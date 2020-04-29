

Tamim Iqbal comes to aid of 91 struggling sportspersons

In coordination with a local cricket coach - Mohammad Humayun Kabir - Tamim has come forward to help the families of those athletes providing with financial assistance.

"As the pandemic hit our country hard and the people remain vulnerable, we tried to reach out athletes of different disciplines that includes cricket, hockey, swimming, football and others," Humayun said on Tuesday.

"The pandemic hit hard all, regardless of the profession and status but there are some athletes who would never ask for any assistance considering their social status. However we understand they are living in despair. Tamim Iqbal tried to find out those families and provided them with financial assistance," he added.

Tamim has been trying to aid the people hit by coronavirus pandemic in different way from the very beginning. He is the mastermind behind the initiative of providing Tk. 26 lakh -which was collected from the 50 percent salary of the national contracted players -to the Prime Minister's fund.

Later in co-ordination with another national player Nazmul Islam Apu, he is currently providing ifter items to some family and will continue it throughout the Ramadan.

Earlier this month, Tamim Iqbal helped young sprinter and part-time footballer Samiul Islam, whose family was struggling for food after he lost his job at the Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation recently.

"I have never seen a fellow sportsman help out athletes from so many disciplines at once what Tamim Iqbal has been doing," Mahfuza Khatun Shila, a Bangladeshi swimmer, said.

Tamim has also contributed to help Dhaka resident Nafisa Anjum Khan, who supplies essential food to those in need.

All sporting activity in Bangladesh has been postponed indefinitely since mid-March, with several hundred athletes waiting for the next competition to commence. -BSS



















