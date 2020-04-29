Video
NICVD doctors, nurses, among 18 infected

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Doctors, nurses and staffers of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) are among 18 people who were diagnosed with coronavirus recently.
"Six doctors, eight nurses, a ward master and three staffers of the hospital were infected with coronavirus," said Dr Kajal Kumar Karmakar of NICVD's Department of Cardiology.
Meanwhile, three wards of the state of the art institute for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases were shut until Tuesday, he added.
Dr Kajal also informed that 15 doctors and 37 nurses of the hospital were sent to home quarantine.
Expressing fear over coronavirus situation, NICVD doctors said the hospital could be shut in the next few days if this situation worsens.




Bangladesh Doctors Foundation (BDF), a forum of physicians, on Monday said 373 physicians at private and public hospitals got infected during their frontline battle against coronavirus.
On April 15, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital's doctor Moyeen Uddin died of coronavirus at a Dhaka hospital.
Bangladesh has confirmed 5,913 coronavirus cases and 152 deaths as of Monday. The country confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.
Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, has claimed 211,609 lives until Tuesday morning, according to monitoring site Worldometer.    -UNB



