Wednesday, 29 April, 2020, 11:00 AM
Genes could affect body’s coronavirus response, research on twins suggests

Published : Wednesday, 29 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Apr 28: Genes could affect how the body responds to coronavirus, tentative research on twins suggests. Significant coronavirus symptoms including fever, fatigue, and loss of taste and smell were thought to be genetically determined in 50 per cent of cases, according to data submitted to a symptom tracking app.
Scientists at King's College London analysed information from 2,600 people who logged their health, symptoms, and level of contact with their twin, on the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app.
"I would like to say a big thank you to all our twins for logging their symptoms and health status regularly in the app," said Professor Frances Williams, from King's College London and TwinsUK. "It's because of their tremendous commitment to health research over the years that we are able to carry out this crucial research so quickly."
The data submitted through the app helped scientists determine how genes influence the symptoms people exhibit.
They noticed that genes were almost 50 per cent responsible for the development of symptoms of delirium, fever, fatigue, shortness of breath, diarrhoea and loss of taste and smell in individuals.
Meanwhile, other symptoms such as hoarse voice, cough, chest pain and abdominal pain were thought to be a result of the surrounding environment.
Some two million people in the UK have downloaded the Covid-19 Symptom Tracker app, which is helping to inform scientists about the virus's progression, though the number actually using the app fell by almost 75 per cent earlier this month.
However, an analysis of the data published on 8 April suggests coronavirus lockdown is working, with the number of people aged between 20 and 69 who reported Covid-19 symptoms falling from 1.9 million to 1.4 million across the UK.    -INDEPENDENT


