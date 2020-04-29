Politics of division to worsen corona situation: Quader





"We need to fight this deadly virus collectively and that's the best effective weapon,"

Quader said while speaking at an online briefing from his residence.

Coronavirus issue cannot be a political one, Quader said adding, "This is a battle which needs to be fought together...it's a fight of life and death."

Quader, also Road, Transport and Bridges Minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been monitoring constantly and giving directives in this regard. "This fight must be won...the victory is around, Inshallah, if we follow the health directives with patience."

Quader urged all to refrain from adulterating foods, including iftar items, during this holy month of Ramadan. -UNB

























